Annapolis, Anne Arundel County government buildings closed; public schools closed due to heavy snowfall

Annapolis and Anne Arundel County employees were placed on a liberal leave policy and government buildings and parks closed Monday as the region braces for up to 10 inches of snow through Monday afternoon.
Anne Arundel County and Annapolis are under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, as heavy, wet snow blanketed the area Sunday night into Monday morning. Forecasters predict a possible accumulation of 5 to 10 inches, with most snow falling before 3 p.m.
The warning indicates a rapid, heavy snowfall of at least 6 inches in 12 hours is expected or at least 8 inches in 24 hours. Southern Maryland, the Eastern Shore and the Washington, D.C., area also are expected to see heavy snowfall.
As of 11 a.m., there is about 6 to 7 inches of snowfall in Londontowne, 4 inches in the Pasadena area and about 3.5 inches in Crofton, according to the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management. There is less snowfall in western parts of the county, such as Hanover, which only received about 1 inch, according to the office. An inch of snow is being reported at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 11:30 a.m.
The winter storm warning cautions slippery, hazardous conditions on roads with low visibility. Anne Arundel County police urged residents to stay off roads if possible. If drivers are not able to stay home, police advise motorists to, “Drive like your passenger is holding a wedding cake in their lap … slow and smooth,” the department said in a tweet.
Anne Arundel County police are responding to calls of traffic hazards for downed trees and calls to assist motorists stuck in the snow, but no major weather-related injuries have occurred as of Monday morning, police spokesperson Lt. Jackyln Davis said.
Anne Arundel County public schools and offices are closed, while county government buildings, including district and circuit courthouses, announced closures Monday morning. All Anne Arundel County senior activity centers are closed as well. City of Annapolis buildings are also closed to the public. The U.S. Naval Academy also announced Monday morning that it would be closed due to the weather.
All COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in the county and city are canceled Monday.
Annapolis officials encourage people to move their cars into free parking garages so plows can clear and salt streets. Knighton, Gotts and Hillman garages have free parking Monday.
“Parked cars are one of the biggest challenges for snow crews. Please park your cars in driveways and off public streets so plows can clear as much snow as possible,” city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said in a statement.
Stephenson said city services are preparing for temperatures to drop and snow to refreeze over Monday night, creating icy conditions during Tuesday morning commutes that may be “treacherous.”
The high is forecast to be near 35 degrees Monday with wind between 18 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to drop Monday night, with a low around 21 degrees.
A warming center is available at the Stanton Community Center, 92 West Washington St. in Annapolis. The center will operate for 24 hours, and individuals must check in to the center by 9 p.m.
