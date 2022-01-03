Annapolis, Anne Arundel County government buildings closed; public schools closed due to heavy snowfall

As of 11 a.m., there is about 6 to 7 inches of snowfall in Londontowne, 4 inches in the Pasadena area and about 3.5 inches in Crofton, according to the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management. There is less snowfall in western parts of the county, such as Hanover, which only received about 1 inch, according to the office. An inch of snow is being reported at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 11:30 a.m.