Anne Arundel schools, government closed Tuesday after more than a foot of snow blankets the area

After more than a foot of snow blanketed parts of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in the area’s first snowfall of 2022 on Monday, public schools, government buildings, parks and more remained shuttered Tuesday.
Due to the inclement weather, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools and offices are closed again Tuesday, the school system announced Monday evening. All Anne Arundel County government buildings and parks are also closed Tuesday.
All in-person Anne Arundel County Health Department services are canceled due to the weather as well, including all COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in the county and city of Annapolis.
Curbside collections have been delayed in the county because of the storm, and all waste management services facilities are closed. Recycling and trash collection scheduled for Monday will occur Wednesday, Tuesday’s collections will occur Thursday, Thursday’s collections will occur Friday, and Friday’s collections will occur Saturday. Yard waste will not be collected this week.
All county recreation programs are canceled Tuesday, and all regional parks are closed. All Anne Arundel County senior activity centers and branches of the Anne Arundel County Public Library are also closed Tuesday.
City of Annapolis buildings are closed to the public again Tuesday, and the U.S. Naval Academy is also closed due to lingering effects of the weather.
Annapolis Department of Public Works crews continued to treat and plow roads overnight, but early-morning low temperatures and fallen trees and tree limbs slowed progress into smaller neighborhood streets, according to a news release. Crews will continue to treat surfaces throughout the day until all Annapolis roadways are passable, the release states.
The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to stay off the roads and avoid nonessential travel as county crews continue trying to clear roads.
Annapolis transit services resumed at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Trash and recycling collection that was not picked up in the city will resume Tuesday, while Tuesday’s collection is moved to Wednesday. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center and the Stanton Community Center are both closed Tuesday. The Stanton center, however, is operating as a warming center at 92 West Washington St. in Annapolis through Tuesday. Individuals must check in to the center by 9 p.m.
Anne Arundel County and Annapolis were under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as heavy, wet snow covered the area Sunday night into Monday morning.
As of 8 p.m. Monday, Churchton had received 12.5 inches of snow, 11 inches fell in Birdsville and Londontowne saw 10 inches, while the Pasadena area received 9 inches and 8 inches of snowfall covered Crofton, according to the weather service. Western parts of the county, such as Hanover and Odenton, received around 7 inches. Annapolis reported between 8 and 12 inches of snow.
Around 4,500 residences were still without power in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday morning, mostly in Annapolis and south county, according to County Executive Steuart Pittman.
Temperatures are expected to warm up Tuesday with a high in the mid-30s, followed by a high in the mid-40s Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
This story may be updated.