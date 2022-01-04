Anne Arundel schools, government closed Tuesday after more than a foot of snow blankets the area

Annapolis transit services resumed at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Trash and recycling collection that was not picked up in the city will resume Tuesday, while Tuesday’s collection is moved to Wednesday. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center and the Stanton Community Center are both closed Tuesday. The Stanton center, however, is operating as a warming center at 92 West Washington St. in Annapolis through Tuesday. Individuals must check in to the center by 9 p.m.