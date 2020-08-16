-
Coppin State University President Dr. Anthony Jenkins opens coronavirus testing site on campus for staff and students.
- Baltimore Orioles
Orioles vs. Nationals game in a rain delay | VIDEO
Baltimore Orioles doubleheader against the Washington Nationals at Camden Yards is in a rain delay.
- Baltimore City
Birthday celebration for 103-year-old Baltimore resident
Margie Murdock celebrates her 103rd birthday with family and friends in Baltimore on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
- Baltimore Orioles
Orioles' Rio Ruiz: 'We've just been getting the job done' | VIDEO
Orioles Rio Ruiz has a slugging percentage of .600 at the plate. But it's his glove he's most proud of, "I take tremendous proud in my defensive," said Ruiz.
Gabe Fishbein wades through floodwaters to make sure people aren’t stuck inside cars on Leadnenhall St near the Hanover Cross Street apartments.
Heavy rains in the Baltimore area caused flooding, including the corner of Race and West streets in South Baltimore.
An alarm sounded as a potential flood warning in Ellicott City as heavy rain fell in the area.
- Maryland
Kenny Ebron makes a temporary memorial with flags and stuffed bears for the victims of gas explosion
Kenny Ebron, of Baltimore, places several flags and stuffed bears as a makeshift memorial near 4200 Labyrinth Road for the victims of a natural gas explosion.
Anita Moore is hugged by Lisa Brown who rushed to the scene of the gas explosion that killed two people.
- Baltimore Ravens
Ravens' Wink Martindale: 'The energy has been great' | VIDEO
Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he has been looking forward to August 12th, because the entire team will be on the same schedule.
- Baltimore Ravens
Ravens OC Greg Roman on what's next for QB Lamar Jackson | VIDEO
"We're always looking to improve accuracy [and] decision-making," said Ravens Greg Roman on what's next for Lamar Jackson.
Warning: The following video contain graphic content. Officer Daniel Stickney is being sued for the shooting death of James Meadows.
Angelo White reacts to seeing the damage after a gas explosion destroyed his former home.
The gas explosion that killed two people in Northwest Baltimore was caught on a RING.com camera footage on Labyrinth Road. (Video courtesy of Dominique Bass)
A second person was found dead among rubble overnight following a gas explosion that leveled three houses on Labyrinth Road in Pikesville Monday morning.
- Baltimore Ravens
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews says he never considered opting out of 2020 season | VIDEO
"No – opting-out never really crossed my mind," said tightend Mark Andrews. "Obviously, I think that safety is the most important thing."
Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley on preseason games being cancelled for rookies this season. "I think that it's definitely really difficult," said Stanley.
Blair Adams with the Baltimore Fire Department confirms that at least one person died in a house explosion Monday morning. More updates to come.