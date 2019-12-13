Itinerary for repeat visitors: Go back to Vienna for a day or two to catch the sites you missed the first time, such as the Jewish Museum and the Imperial Crypt. Then head to the Lake District (Salzkammergut), with its picturesque villages set on crystal lakes; favorites include Gmunden, Hallstatt and Bad Ischl. Go a bit out of your way to Zell am See and the adjacent Kaprun High Mountain Reservoirs (open June 6-Oct. 15). Depending on time, extend the trip to Graz and Styria, the "green heart of Austria." All of this can be done via public transport, but it's easier to rent a car.