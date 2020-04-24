Column: Why I’ll keep booking vacations even though it doesn’t make sense to fly for fun now

Of course, part of what makes it easier to justify filling my calendar with flights right now is that it’s easier than ever to find cheap ones, if you know where to look for them and how to be alerted to them. (Not a single one of the plane tickets to those cities I mentioned cost more than $300, and the domestic flights were all $100 or less. Email me and I’ll tell you my secrets.) It’ll also be easier than ever to change your dates if you end up needing to, due to the coronavirus prompting the most flexible change policies in the history of the airline industry.