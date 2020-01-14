That observation came by way of a friend who has lived on the island for many years. Walking through the bustling town of Port Elizabeth, with its fruit vendors, souvenir shops and arts and crafts kiosks was remarkable. Not a minute would go by when she wasn’t hugging someone, or another was offering her a new recipe or inviting her to a party. She’d introduce me and mention the Bequia Beach Hotel and immediately the response would be, “Oh, my cousin” so and so or “My brother” so and so works there. Driving up and down the hills of the narrow roads we’d encounter sheep, goats, chickens and tortoises, malnourished dogs, and again, her pals. This time the cars would casually stop in the middle of the road for a chat session. Relaxed has taken on a new meaning here.