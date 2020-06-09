Rick Steves: Roman treasures in Nimes

While Nimes is most notable for its Roman sights, there are other things to enjoy about the city, such as the carefully preserved old center and thriving market hall. Another fine activity is strolling the Jardin de la Fontaine, a lavish park filled with Baroque sculptures and an ornate network of canals and paths. Finished just 50 years after the construction of Versailles, the Jardin de la Fontaine has special significance to the French, as these were the first grand gardens not meant for a king, but for the public.