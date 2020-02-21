Ray Hyland, a professional adventurer who puts on “overland rally” automotive events in the United States, and his family bought a 1954 Series 1 Land Rover for $225 in 2012, got it running and shipped it to Britain. They eventually spent nine months driving it from London to Singapore. They noticed on travel forums that people “felt they needed to build a hugely customized vehicle to go camping or ‘overlanding,’ ” Hyland said. “We wanted to point out the folly of that, using an extreme example.” All five family members, along with their camping gear, were stuffed into a vehicle smaller than a Volkswagen Beetle.