Booking travel in 2021? Here’s how to protect your investment

Like the airlines, tour companies have altered their cancellation terms to entice bookings. Active tour company Backroads is offering deposit refunds on new 2021 reservations, if canceled by April 1 (or whenever final payment is due, if earlier). PADI Travel, which specializes in scuba diving vacations, worked with dive operators to come up with a group of dive travel packages that require only a 5% deposit, with full payment 17 days before the trip and full refunds on cancellations up to eight days before the trip. Normally the fee schedule collects 30% upon booking, 30% 90 days before the trip, and full payment 30 days before travel, many with nonrefundable deposits.