Help! My ship is supposedly still sailing, and I don’t want to be on board

Perhaps fitting for an industry that’s so in flux, reader complaints about cruise refunds and credits have felt especially bizarre. One woman was told by a cruise line customer service representative that in order to get a refund, she would need to stop posting complaints about the company on Twitter. (She didn’t; that’s how I found her.) Another was asked to prepay for a cruise a full 33 months in advance — highly unusual for a system that runs on deposits and final payments. (One cruise-editor friend, upon hearing these anecdotes, deemed them a good “alarm for the industry” about how customer service reps are trained.)