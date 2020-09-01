Hotels tout cleaning, but guests say, ‘My room was dirty’

Henry Harteveldt, the founder of Atmosphere Research Group, a San Francisco-based travel market research firm, also conducted a survey of 2,500 business and leisure travelers in the U.S. last month. Three-quarters of respondents said they were somewhat or very concerned about catching COVID-19. Of the approximately 1,060 respondents who had stayed at least once in a hotel in the previous year, over 80% said it was important that hotels exceed guidelines for cleaning guest rooms issued by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC guidelines include, among other measures, the frequent use of Environmental Protection Agency-approved disinfectants on “surfaces and objects touched by multiple people,” as well as practicing social distancing and wearing masks.