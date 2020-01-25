When co-founders Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris wanted to get closer to the source of Hotel Chocolat, their British chocolate company with retail shops from London to New York, they stumbled upon a centuries-old 140-acre cocoa plantation on St. Lucia and bought it in 2006. By now, they have turned it into a “tree-to-bar” operation that has changed the fortunes of 220 St. Lucian growers, from whom they buy every bean harvested.