Delta Air Lines bought an oil refinery. It didn’t go as planned.

Marathon Petroleum, the nation’s biggest independent refiner, announced last month that it would shut down two refineries in California and New Mexico. Royal Dutch Shell is trying to sell at least four refineries. And at least three more refineries in Alaska, California and Texas are at serious risk, according to industry consultants. HollyFrontier, a Dallas-based company, plans to lay off 200 workers from an oil refinery in Cheyenne, Wyoming, as it converts the plant to biodiesel production.