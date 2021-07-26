Go away with ... BettySoo

A: I grew up in Spring, Texas. It is really just part of Houston now, but 35-40 years ago, it felt more separate to me. It could be a kid’s perspective, but I remember a lot more trees, farms, and rural landscape than I see around there these days. When I was young, I was regularly asked by other kids’ parents, “Are you Chinese or Japanese?” This was done in a kind voice, but it was very uncomfortable as a little kid to have to explain to adults that those are not the only possibilities. Looking back, I am surprised I wasn’t also asked if I am Vietnamese, but I was regularly made to feel like a foreigner and not a fully American person. My whole life, I have heard the word American as shorthand for white, Black and white Hispanic (or) Latinx. A half-Asian kid, for example, would be said to have one Asian parent and one American parent. As a kid who never grasped fluency with the Korean language, I very much felt like a person without a homeland to claim and without a homeland to claim me. I have always felt like a Texan and an American, but as I get older, I become less convinced I will ever be seen as fully Texan nor American by others.