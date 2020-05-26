Rick Steves: Foraging Europe’s markets for the perfect picnic

Today, the market is a social affair and a feast for the senses. Wander around -- as local architect Antoni Gaud' used to -- and gain inspiration. Beyond meats and produce, the focus here is on Spanish specialties: from olives, mushrooms, and artichokes to heartier iberico (Iberian) ham and Catalan botifarra sausage. Scavenge this slice of Catalan culture for a picnic that challenges your palate. Head to the booths farther in or along the sides for a bigger bang for your euro. If you don't know the language, just point to what you want and write the amount on a scrap of paper, or type it into your smartphone's notepad or translation app. Then head to Barceloneta beach and feast with your feet in the sand.