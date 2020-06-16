Ed Perkins on travel: Enough with the fees, already

You’ve already encountered the dismal “resort” fees, but how about additional “venue,” “gratuity,” “service,” “urban,” “facility,” and even “coronavirus” fees? I’ve written for many years that in the travel business, nothing catches on faster than a bad idea, so I suppose I should be surprised that it’s taken so long for a laundry list of mandatory fees to infiltrate the hotel and restaurant businesses. All of those fees, added to the nominal price of a hotel room, restaurant meal, or bar drink, are documented in the blogosphere. Some appear to have originated in Las Vegas, but if history is any guide, you’ll see them spread quickly to other prime visitor destinations.