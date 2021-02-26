Ed Perkins on Travel: Handicapping Consumer Reports’ agenda for aviation consumer protection

– Airfare Transparency. Currently, DoT requires that airlines include all mandatory fees and taxes in airfare displays. The airlines tried to kill this requirement last year, but DoT pulled the airlines’ proposal and is not likely to reintroduce it. Beyond the current rule, however, some advocates are plumping for “all up” fare postings inclusive of some “options.” Although the idea is admirable, nobody is quote sure which “options” need to be included. For now, DoT may study the issue, but this is a great opportunity for online travel agencies and metasearch systems to take the lead. So far, they haven’t.