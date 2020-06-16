Go away with ... Tiffany Chu

A. I learned a bit of French in high school. My family speaks Mandarin and so do I, fortunately. From my dad’s side, I also know a tiny bit of Hakka. I appreciate them instilling my culture in me. Language is a huge gateway to that. I was the kid who secretly enjoyed Chinese school - not so much the homework, though! But I understood at a young age how important it would be for me to continue being exposed to the language and culture. I think I can pick up languages pretty quickly, especially if I’m completely immersed.