Go Away With ... Matthew Morrison

Known for his acting roles in shows like “Glee,” as well as starring on Broadway in musicals such as “South Pacific” and “Hairspray,” Matthew Morrison has a new album out. “Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison” includes songs he handpicked with his own child, Revel, in mind. The cuts include “When You Wish Upon a Star” (“Pinocchio”), “Friend Like Me” (“Aladdin”) and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” (“Toy Story”). Splitting his time between Los Angeles and upstate New York, Morrison says he longs to take his family on another trip to Italy as soon as it’s safe to do so. “The food, the culture, the people -- it’s just one of the best places on the planet,” Morrison says. “I’m really hoping that the Italian people find the light through this dark time.” Fans may stay in touch with him on Instagram.
Q. What was the first trip you took as a child?
A. The first trip I remember taking as a child was a ski trip with my father to Mount Shasta in Northern California. I think I complained a lot, because the skis were too heavy to carry and I was cold! But I love skiing now. And the roles have reversed. Now my dad is the one crying!
Q. What's the most important thing you've learned from your travels?
A. That Americans don't have all the answers. It's so amazing to see so many different cultures that are productive in ways that serve agriculture, atmosphere and economy.
Q. Where are your favorite weekend getaways?
A. Santa Barbara, if I'm in L.A., or Hudson Valley, if I'm in New York.
Q. If you've ever gone away for the holidays, which was the best trip?
A. We always try to fly on Christmas Day. It is the best day to travel because the airports are all empty. Love spending the holidays in Hawaii. An island Christmas is always a treat.
Q. Do you speak any foreign languages?
A. I speak a little Spanish and Italian. I'm very good at picking up accents. So I feel like I can blend in with my limited dialogue. I had to speak half of the musical "The Light in the Piazza" in Italian. It was the most challenging and rewarding job I've had to date.
Q. What are your five favorite cities?
A. Barcelona, Florence, New York, Paris, Vancouver.
Q. Where have you traveled to that most reminded you of home?
A. I'm not sure what home even is. We are such a nomadic family, always on the road. My wife and I said that when we had children, we wouldn't change our lifestyle. And we haven't! Our 2-year-old, Revel, already has nine passport stamps!
Q. Where would you like to go that you have never been to before?
A. New Zealand is at the top of this list. I hear the best things about it. But I hear you need to have at least two weeks there.
Q. When you go away, what are some of your must-have items?
A. An AirRestore, which is an air purifier that also works on the plane. We always travel with a huge snack bag with stuff for mama and papa, and also Revel. Games, wipes, reading material and trail mix are all at the ready.
Q. What would be your dream trip?
A. I feel like I've already experienced my dream trip. It was my honeymoon and we went through Italy and Paris and then spent almost two weeks in Africa. It was so important to see the way people lived in Africa and to see how happy they were. A reminder to us all that we don't need much. Happiness comes from within.
Q. What is your guilty pleasure when you're on the road?
A. We don't have guilty pleasures, only guiltless ones! We love to thrive on whole foods and healthy habits. So when we were in Italy craving gelato or a delicious pizza, there's no guilt involved.
Q. What kind of research do you do before you go away on a trip?
A. Just the basics: hotel, car rental, plane tickets. We like to be very spontaneous and open for any adventure that comes our way.
Q. What is your best and/or worst vacation memory?
A. Best vacation memory was staying in a quaint little cottage in rural Tuscany. Our nearest neighbor was a mile away. We cooked every meal and ate on a blanket looking up at the brightest stars I've ever seen. It was glorious and forever engraved in my mind. Worst vacation was our babymoon. We started off in Milan and were feeling a little under the weather. We managed to have some fun, despite sickness, and then made it to Rome. But as soon as we checked into our Airbnb, we quickly realized it was filled with mold. So, we had to figure out all new plans. We eventually turned everything around, but it was a rough start!
Jae-Ha Kim is a New York Times bestselling author and travel writer. You can respond to this column by visiting her website at www.jaehakim.com. You may also follow “Go Away With...” on Twitter at @GoAwayWithJae where Jae-Ha Kim welcomes your questions and comments.
(c) 2020 Jae-Ha Kim
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.