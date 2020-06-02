Go away with ... Adam Davenport

A. I was once delayed at John F. Kennedy International Airport for eight hours trying to fly to Naples, because of a blizzard on the East Coast. The trip was spontaneous, because I was working with (actress) Melissa Leo at the time and she needed her gowns delivered for the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival. She wasn’t able to fly back to New York to repack, so she asked if I would fly out with her clothing and I would be able to enjoy a trip as a result. Well, I checked her luggage and the gowns were delayed in transit and lost for two weeks! I was mortified, but Melissa had such a good sense of humor about it. We bought some clothes there locally and celebrated New Year’s Eve in an Italian palazzo on the island. We met (actress) Malin Akerman on that trip and we became friendly. So, it started as a worst vacation and became the best in memory!