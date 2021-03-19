Go away with ... Mark McKinnon

A: My wife and I love to travel! At least two to three times a year, we try to go out of the country. We’ve been to Jamaica three times, Mexico twice and St. Lucia. Another three to four times a year, we also go on in-country trips, whether it’s for a family vacation or just a quick getaway from our busy lives. When this pandemic hit, it slowed down all of that. For the first time, we were not able to go on a (foreign) vacation for our anniversary. However, we did still make time for a few trips. We traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, for a cabin trip. We also went down to Myrtle Beach for a camping trip for Fourth of July. We may not have traveled as much as we would have liked to, but we still made time to enjoy what we could.