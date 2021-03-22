Go away with ... Georges St-Pierre

A: Every time I walked in for a fight, I was terrified, nervous and extremely uncomfortable, but I was acting like I was excited, confident and happy to be there. I knew that I couldn’t show my opponent how I really felt inside. In preparation for a fight, we did a lot of repetitions. However, when the fight started, I realized quickly my opponent was never quite the same as I imagined. When we prepared for a scene in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” we also did a lot of repetitions and it’s never exactly the same as I thought it would be. The setup is often different and the reactions of the other actors I was playing with could be different than I had prepared for. However, like Bruce Lee once said, you need to be like water. I believe the best fighters and the best actors are very good at adapting at any situation they are faced with.