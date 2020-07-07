Why is Candlewood Suites charging me a $250 cleaning fee? Travel Troubleshooter investigates.

You needed to push this case up the chain of command in writing. It looks like you started with an email but then called IHG’s corporate headquarters. The problem with calling is that there’s no documentation of your conversation, at least on your end. If you had sent a brief, polite email to one of the executives at IHG, you might have resolved this long ago. I list the names, numbers and addresses of all the relevant managers for InterContinental Hotels Group on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.