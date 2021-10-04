If you haven’t booked holiday travel yet, you’re already late

And consider both classic destinations and next-great-places, say the agents. “St. Barth is going to be over the top — it’s just going to be a zoo, as crazy as it’s ever been,” predicts Tumpowsky, based on early demand. Rowan says his clients, who “are sick of Cabo at this point in the pandemic (they’ve been so many times),” are looking to less-conventional destinations in Mexico, including Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido, Todos Santos, and La Paz. Those who’ve been shut out of the best hotels in Costa Rica, he adds, are considering Colombia, Panama, and Nicaragua. The issue, he says, is that with some less-developed destinations, “there may be less inventory. Sometimes it’s just three great hotels — and guess what, they’re probably all full, too.”