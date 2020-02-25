The debate over who was in the wrong has divided the internet since the video was posted earlier this month, with some arguing that reclining in such close quarters is selfish and others pointing out that if Punching Man had wanted more leg room, he should've paid for it. Smacking the seatback in front of you is beyond impolite, but you can say the same thing for reclining onto the space of a passenger in the last row who can't recline himself. Whether on the tarmac or 30,000 feet in the air, the idea is to respect fellow flyers and make the best of constricted quarters.