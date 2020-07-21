To combat surging COVID-19 cases elsewhere, Connecticut will now require quarantine for travelers from 31 states

Taking new action to restrict travel from regions of the country with surging COVID-19 cases, Connecticut has added 10 more states to its travel advisory list and removed one, for a total of 31 states from which travelers are required to either test negative for coronavirus or self-quarantine for 14 days.
The growing list means that travelers from much of the country are restricted upon entry into Connecticut. The decision also raises new questions about the ability of college sports teams to travel to and from Connecticut.
As states across the country see spikes in COVID-19 cases, the number of states on the list has grown larger. Because of this, Connecticut’s advisory list is “a fast-moving target,” Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday.
“Unfortunately it’s not going down, it’s going up,” Lamont said. “I worry.”
The state’s website says that the 14-day self-quarantine “is the best option to prevent spread of disease,” but those who cannot quarantine can also enter the state by testing negative for coronavirus within 72 hours before they cross the state line.
The self-quarantine measure applies to anyone traveling into Connecticut, whether they’re entering the state by car, train or plane. Violators are subject to a $1,000 fine.
“You go to a hot spot, you come back to this state, you either have a test that shows you tested negative or you must quarantine for 14 days,‘' Gov. Ned Lamont said at a Monday news conference when he announced that the state would track all arrivals from states on its advisory list.
Visitors are required to register and fill out a form and quarantine for 14 days or have had a negative viral test for COVID-19 in the 72 hours prior to travel.
With well over half the states in the U.S. now on that list, Connecticut is increasingly closing itself off from visitors — and, potentially, from danger.
The travel advisory aims to reduce COVID-19 spread from hot spot states, defined as places with a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day period.
In addition to the 22 states previously on the list, Connecticut has now added Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington state. Minnesota, which was on the list as of Monday, has now been removed.
The list also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.
Connecticut has coordinated its travel advisory with neighboring states New York and New Jersey, which also expanded their lists on Tuesday. Connecticut first put the advisory in place in late June and until recently the state has not enforced its self-quarantine request.
On Monday, Lamont announced that all travelers from states on the advisory list will be required to fill out an online health questionnaire.
Lamont said Tuesday that the questionnaire will require people to self-certify that they’ve either tested negative or that they have concrete quarantine plans.
The state “wanted to make sure that people knew how seriously we are taking the quarantine,” Lamont said Tuesday.
And if a traveler refuses to fill out the questionnaire, they may face a fine of up $1,000. Lamont said Monday that the state has “no plans” to begin issuing fines yet.
Lamont said the specter of a fine, and the travel advisory itself, is meant to safeguard the progress that Connecticut has made in fighting back the coronavirus.
“The numbers are all trending, blessedly, in the right direction, still,” he said. The new rules are “one more way we can remind people we’re taking this seriously.”
The full travel advisory list can be found on the state’s website.
Emily Brindley can be reached at ebrindley@courant.com.