Thinking about a Labor Day road trip? Here are some ways to stay safe during the pandemic.

“Normally I might go visit my daughter and get a hotel and stay for a couple of days, but that was not going to happen this time, just due to safety and everything’s closed. You’re not going miniature golfing or to the movies or to restaurants,” said Valenta, 54. He said he curtailed most of his vacation plans this year. “We don’t want to have to come back and quarantine. We have work and other things we have to take care of, so it’s been travel safely, get in, get out or forget about it.”