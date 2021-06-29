Go away with... Megan Batoon

A: I’ve been going to New York every year right before I visit my family for Christmas, and I think it’s such a unique town with so much to experience and see. I would suggest not going to the tourist traps — unless you really want to see Times Square and the Statue of Liberty. Where the city of New York really thrives is in its street culture of vintage stores, the amount of adorable brunch spots, underground music shows, the comedy scene, bookstores, escape rooms, getting lost in the streets listening to the “Hamilton” soundtrack … I could go on for days. Highly recommend it!