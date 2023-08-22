Go away with ... Carla Patullo

Carla Patullo’s latest album “So She Howls” was borne out of tragedy. Years ago, her mother died in a car accident after having dinner at her apartment. “I struggled with the guilt of her visiting me that night,” said Patullo, who resides in Los Angeles. “It was very hard to process. Fast-forward many years later, and I had my own brush with death. Fortunately for me, I ended up being OK, but while I was going through it, my own mortality was a constant weight. I needed to find a way to be present and to not sink into a hole. So I began writing this album as a way to cope with the anxiety I was feeling. I tried to focus on gratitude, which is pretty darn powerful! I also reconnected with my mom in a profound way. I recognized the gift of my memories of her and the strength she instilled in me, deep in my core. They surrounded me and led me forward.” Patullo, who recently scored the Disney+ film “Maxine,” is active on social media on Instagram (www.instagram.com/carlapatullo) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/carlapatullomusic/).

Q: Did you work on any of the “So She Howls” tracks while you were on the road?

A: I have worked on this album for so long, so, yes. Most recently in Austin, Texas, and also in New York City and in New England. I wrote and recorded the vocal line in the track “So She Howls” in Texas. And while I was staying in the town that I grew up in in western Massachusetts, I remember sketching out the track “Earth.” Being in a new place always feeds my curiosity and creativity.

Q: Do you have any upcoming trips planned?

A: Yes, I am going to Tokyo! My partner and I are taking our niece who just turned 16 with us. She’s a big anime fan and so we’re going to immerse ourselves in that world. I’m excited! Also, my brother is getting married in Vermont in a few weeks, and I’m really happy for him – and to be surrounded by tall trees. It’s been a hot summer.

Q: What is your favorite vacation destination?

A: The Amalfi Coast in Italy. My family immigrated from Italy, so my cousins, aunts, uncles and my whole family history are all there. My family is from a small town not too far away. I love the food and the care given to preparing meals that are also affordable. People eat well, farm-to-table meals really, and it’s just how they do it everywhere over there, without it being an exclusive thing.

Q: If you’ve ever gone away for the holidays, which was the best trip?

A: Paris for Christmas. It was a short trip, maybe three days. We didn’t plan anything and just walked the whole central city. We ended up at an ice skating rink that night under a glass dome. It was magical and I think when it’s unexpected like that, it adds to the fantasy in travel.

Q: Do you speak any foreign languages?

A: [Laughs] I speak Italian like a southern farmer because that’s how my parents and grandparents spoke. When I talk to my family, they understand me, but when I talk to people in Rome or Milan, they ask me where I’m from. I can hear and understand new languages by ear fairly quickly, but I have more trouble speaking them and writing them out.

Q: What are your five favorite cities?

A: Rome, New York City, London, Los Angeles and Reykjavik. I’m hoping to add Tokyo to that list after my trip.

Q: When you go away, what are some of your must-have items?

A: I’ve trimmed this list down, but these are a must: earbuds [because] I often make playlists for my trips, a book, a laptop for journaling and writing music, and a sleep mask.

Q: What kind of research do you do before you go away on a trip?

A: I love visiting places where I can walk, so I’ll research a good neighborhood to stay in where hopefully I can walk everywhere.

Q: What is your best and/or worst vacation memory?

A: It started as the worst — getting lost in the region of Molise in Italy with my family. There were many of us packed into two separate cars, and [we] were getting cranky. But we happened upon an amazing fresh mozzarella factory that also sold gelato and it was one of the most memorable and delicious pit stops ever. Sometimes you have to get to a low point to really appreciate the good stuff. I guess that’s a theme for me.

