Go away with … xikers

Less than seven months after xikers debuted, the 10-man Korean pop group has already released two EPs: “HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing” (which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart) and “HOUSE OF TRICKY: How to Play.” Currently on their first headlining world tour – which includes a Chicago concert at the Patio Theater on October 24 – nine of the members participated in this interview, which was conducted in Korean and translated into English. (JUNGHOON, who’s taking time off to recover from an injury, isn’t touring with his bandmates.) This interview has been edited for clarity.

Q: Many fans first saw xikers before your official debut when you opened for your labelmates, ATEEZ, in 2022. What did you learn from them?

JINSIK: There were so many things that we learned as guest performers at our seniors’ concerts. Among all of those, I watched how they performed, especially in terms of their expressions, actions and movements that mesmerized the audiences. We learned to reflect that expressionism into our own performances.

Q: Was the ATEEZ tour your first time in the U.S.?

SUMIN: Yes, that was actually my first time visiting the U.S. There are so many wonderful memories from that time. The hamburgers are so good! Texas was one of the most memorable [cities]. It was supposed to be pretty cold in Texas when we were there, but the weather worked out beautifully and the temperature outside was just perfect for me. I went out for walks in the park and it was just so peaceful.

Q: What did performing at [the Korean culture convention] KCON this past August mean to you?

JUNMIN: It was such an honor to be at KCON Los Angeles. I was very excited, because the audience’s cheers were so loud and energetic even during our song cover performance. It made me really want to have our own concert in the United States, so I’m ecstatic that we now have the chance to do so!

Q: How was it kicking off your own world tour in Japan?

YUJUN: The fans seemed to enjoy it and cheered for us a lot. So throughout the concert, I was extremely happy and had so much fun. After the Coke STUDIO SUPERPOP JAPAN 2023 event, we went out and I got to eat my favorite okonomiyaki [savory pancake]. It tasted so good!

Q: Do you have a bucket list of things you’d like to do while you’re on tour in the U.S.?

HUNTER: There’s so many places I’d like to go! Just to name a few though, it would definitely be amazing to experience the atmosphere of Times Square, visit the Empire State Building and see the Statue of Liberty in New York. In Los Angeles, I want to take a dance class and then have fun at Universal Studios. In Chicago, I think it’d be amazing to go on a boat tour, but there are honestly so many places I’d like to go and so many things I’d like to do or see that it’s hard to list them all.

YECHAN: I really want to see the Statue of Liberty in New York!

Q: There is a lot of attention on Korean pop culture right now. What would you recommend to people heading to South Korea?

HYUNWOO: I highly recommend that they visit cultural festivals [unique to] Korea [and] make the [most] of their time in Korea.

Q: If you could travel anywhere right now to see a concert, where would you choose and who would you want to see?

JUNMIN: I’d say an ATEEZ concert in Korea. I still can’t forget the absolute thrill I felt when I first saw them.

Q: What was a trip you took as a child that stands out?

YECHAN: I actually have fun memories as a child playing with my cousins in the U.S.

Q: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned from your travels?

YUJUN: The most important thing relates back to our performances, since they’re so interconnected in a sense – and that is to just enjoy every part of the performance during our shows when we travel.

Q: Do you speak any foreign languages?

HUNTER: Yes, I do! I speak Thai, Korean, English and also a little bit of Mandarin.

Q: When you go away, what are some of your must-have items?

MINJAE: Cup ramyun and kimchi!

HYUNWOO: I always take a mini humidifier and a neck pillow around with me.

Q: What is your best vacation memory?

SEEUN: It was my first time eating barbecue [in Texas]. It was so delicious!

