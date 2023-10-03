Go away with ... Dana Steingold

Known for originating the role of Girl Scout in the Broadway production of “Beetlejuice,” Dana Steingold is one of the stars of Jason Alexander’s directorial debut, “The Cottage.”

“I play Dierdre, [who is] described in the script as ‘an awfully pretty nincompoop,’” the actress said of her latest Broadway show. “She’s both the innocent and the scrappiest of the bunch, because of her surprising background, which I won’t give away here — it ruins the fun! Although she’s less wise, she reveals herself to be sort of an accidental sage.”

Steingold resides in New York’s Lower East Side. She’s active on social media (username: @dsteinface), where she shares photos from work and her travels.

Q: What are some memories of any of your performances?

A: My most memorable performance was the return of “Beetlejuice” post-pandemic on Broadway. The audience had a wild, explosive quality. I have never felt that kind of energy before from a crowd. It felt like being the headliner in a huge rock concert. We had been waiting to do the show again for two years at that point and it was a night I’ll never forget.

Q: Do you have any upcoming trips planned?

A: This is a hot topic in my home right now. Returning to Italy is on the top of the list, especially after watching Stanley Tucci’s CNN series, but we’re also eyeing Japan.

Q: Have you visited places for work that were so nice that you traveled back there later for a personal trip?

A: I toured through Portland and found it to be kind of magical. The whole city feels like the best parts of Brooklyn. So much incredible food and one-of-a-kind boutiques. It’s also super green and beautiful. I’ve gone back since.

Q: What is your favorite vacation destination?

A: Barcelona is No. 1 and we often talk about retiring there. Each time I visit, I feel more at home. The architecture, the food, the people, the weather, slower pace — they just get it right there. Plus you have great beaches within a short train ride. I always say that if Paris and Miami had a baby, it would be Barcelona.

Q: How do you separate work from vacation trips?

A: I rarely work on vacation. I use that time to unplug and recharge. But occasionally I will take a teaching job if I am already going to be in the city.

Q: What untapped destination should people know about?

A: In the age of social media, I feel like so little is untapped, but I really enjoyed Antwerp, which I don’t think gets as much play as somewhere like Bruges [in Belgium]. Antwerp is charming, the food and shopping are amazing and you can explore the whole city in 48 hours mostly on foot. It’s also easy to access through Brussels, which is along the high-speed train line that goes from London to Paris to Amsterdam, if you’re already visiting one of those cities.

Q: What was a trip you took as a child that stands out?

A: I think everyone probably says this, but it was my first trip to Disney. I’m such a Disney fan and really loved it so much. I went with all of my cousins and we still sometimes watch the home videos.

Q: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned from your travels?

A: There’s a happy medium between spontaneity and planning. Over planning is a good way to drive yourself crazy. I like to leave a lot of time to walk around cities and get lost so that I can really feel the energy. However, my husband loves a spreadsheet and planning things out ahead of time. I will say that there is merit to his method, because we get reservations to restaurants that would be hard to get into at the last minute and he maps everything out so we don’t waste time running around the city back and forth. Striking a good balance is an important skill to develop.

Q: If you could only pick one place to eat, would you prefer a food truck or fine dining?

A: Somewhere in the middle. My favorite meals lean toward fine dining in a relaxed atmosphere where you can sit and have cocktails and wine and slowly enjoy the food, but there’s no pretense and you can have a great time and be in casual clothes. I am not a huge fan of a stuffy restaurant, but I am a huge fan of multiple courses!

Q: If you’ve ever gone away for the holidays, which was the best trip?

A: Paris at Christmas is one of the most romantic and beautiful times to be there. And I spent New Year’s in Thailand one year and releasing lanterns on the beach was one of the most peaceful and stunning ways to ring in a new year.

Q: What are your five favorite cities?

A: Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Copenhagen.

Q: Where would you like to go that you have never been to before?

A: So many places. I love traveling. If I had to choose … Norway. I’d like to go to the fjords. And Finland.

Q: When you go away, what are some of your must-have items?

A: Sunscreen, comfortable shoes for walking, layers, because I am always cold, and a versatile bag that goes from day to night.

Q: What is your guilty pleasure when you’re on the road?

A: One hundred percent it is shopping. Shopping everywhere and anywhere. Especially vintage. If I could bring an extra piece of luggage, I would. One thing about me is that I am an excellent packer and you would be shocked how much I can pick up on a trip and still manage to Tetris into my suitcase.

Q: What is your best and/or worst vacation memory?

A: Visiting Elephant Nature Park in Thailand was life-changing. If you want to visit elephants, research first to make sure you’re visiting an ethical sanctuary. I couldn’t stop crying. One of the activities you do after roaming with them is giving them a mud bath. They led us to a big mud puddle and right when we were about to go in, both elephants peed and pooped right into the mud. Everyone in the whole group froze as the guides encouraged us to get in. It is simultaneously the best and worst memory. One rough patch was when I lost my passport in Seville the day before we were supposed to fly to Barcelona. We managed to get on the flight since it was domestic within the country but had to race to the U.S. consulate in Barcelona to get an emergency passport for our flight home in a few days. Luckily, it all worked out.

