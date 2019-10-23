Royal Caribbean International has announced that the Grandeur of the Seas cruise ship that sails out of Baltimore will be leaving its fleet.
In a news release, the cruise company wrote that the cruise ship will join Pullmantur Cruises in spring 2021 and be replaced in Baltimore by Enchantment of the Seas.
“Grandeur of the Seas’ final sailing with Royal Caribbean will take place on March, 26, 2021,” spokesman Matt Hochberg wrote in a blog post.
“As we continue to grow the Royal Caribbean brand and develop new offerings, we will begin retiring our more seasoned ships,” he wrote.
Cruises scheduled for April 3, 2021, and April 15, 2021, will be canceled and “all booked guests will be re-accommodated,” he wrote.
Launched in 1996, the ship sails from Baltimore to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and New England.
The ship has had at least four norovirus outbreaks since 2006, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.