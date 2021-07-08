Go outdoors and off the grid with one of these Maryland area day trips

It’s officially summer and after months of Zoom, it’s time to turn your phone off for the day. Take a day trip to these getaways for outdoor activities, and possibly a few Instagram photos to post when you return.
Butler’s Orchard
About an hour outside Baltimore City in Montgomery County, this family-run farm lets visitors travel into the fields and pick their own produce. With a rotating crop calendar, visitors can pick anything from berries to herbs and peppers, depending on the month. They also offer weekend events including flower workshops and sunset yoga. Admission is $3.
Hybridoma Organic Fruit Farm
Located in Baldwin in Baltimore County, the farm offers pick-your-own organic fruit, but that’s not all. Visitors can end their day on the farm with a dinner of wood-fired pizza and homemade desserts while listening to live music that plays every Saturday from 5-8:30 p.m. BYOB. Free admission.
Brookside Gardens
The Brookside Gardens are the gem of Wheaton Regional Park in Montgomery County with 50-acres of flora and fauna. Known for its rose garden in the summer months, Brookside recently added a “Facets of Hope” art installation to the rose garden, made up of a strand of crystals for every COVID-19 death in Montgomery County. Free admission. Opens daily from sunrise to sunset.
McKee-Beshers Sunflower Fields and Rocklands Farm Winery
For those in need of a multi-stop adventure, look no further than a day trip to Poolesville. The sunflower fields at the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area are famous for their early-July blooms that reach up to seven feet tall. The wildlife area has four sunflower fields with free admission, perfect for an afternoon stroll or photo shoot.
But beware, the wildlife area does not have public seating or restrooms, so when hunger hits or nature calls, make the 10-minute drive over to Rocklands Farm Winery. On top of locally made wine, the winery has a rotating selection of local food vendors on weekends and welcomes outside food. There is live music every Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Great Falls Park
For those wanting to get outside and out of the state, Great Falls Park in Fairfax County, Virginia, offers rock climbing, picnic spots and hiking trails that overlook the falls on the Potomac River. The park is also a popular bird-watching site and offers white-water kayaking for experienced kayakers.
Deep Creek Lake
About three hours outside Baltimore City in Garrett County is Deep Creek Lake, a popular hub for vacationers and anyone looking to get out and on the water. The human-made, 3,9000 acre lake offers Jet Ski and tubing rentals, swimming and fishing areas, and is even home to a lakeside zip line for those craving extra adventure.
Nemours Mansion and Gardens
Nemours Mansion, located in Wilmington, Delaware, sits on 3,000 acres of land and boasts 200 acres of outdoor gardens. The mid-1900s French estate is open for paid tours of the former mansion of multimillionaire Alfred I. duPont.Visitors are encouraged to pack picnics for a day in the expansive gardens. $18 day tickets for adults. $8 admission for children ages six-16.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden
Home to 30 acres of forests, meadows and outdoor space, the Annmarie Sculpture Garden in Solomons, Maryland has a mix of it all. From outdoor sculptures, to a scavenger hunt of artworks painted on trees, to an indoor art gallery, the garden is an ideal getaway for art lovers. After a day at the garden, visitors can grab lunch or wander the boardwalk on Solomons Island. $5 suggested donation for garden visitors.
Bengies Drive-In Theatre
If you aren’t quite ready to be fully outdoors and exposed to socialization, Bengies Drive-In Theatre is the perfect compromise. Half an hour from the heart of Baltimore City in Middle River, the decades-old drive-in lets visitors enjoy recent box office releases from the comfort of their cars. The first feature begins at sunset and Bengies offers triple features nearly every Friday and Saturday, along with double features on Sunday nights. Outside food is not allowed, unless you’re willing to pay a $20 fee, but Bengies offers a fully-stocked snack bar. $12.50 admission for the night. Cash only.