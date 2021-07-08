Go outdoors and off the grid with one of these Maryland area day trips

If you aren’t quite ready to be fully outdoors and exposed to socialization, Bengies Drive-In Theatre is the perfect compromise. Half an hour from the heart of Baltimore City in Middle River, the decades-old drive-in lets visitors enjoy recent box office releases from the comfort of their cars. The first feature begins at sunset and Bengies offers triple features nearly every Friday and Saturday, along with double features on Sunday nights. Outside food is not allowed, unless you’re willing to pay a $20 fee, but Bengies offers a fully-stocked snack bar. $12.50 admission for the night. Cash only.