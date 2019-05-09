10 things to do in New Orleans [Pictures]

Ravens fans are ready to rush New Orleans for Super Bowl XLVII, emptying their pockets for tickets to the big game and scrambling for a seat on an available flight. With travel packages going for thousands of dollars, you'll want to make your stay in the Big Easy well worth it - that means seeing something beyond the inside of the multimillion-dollar refurbished Mercedes-Benz Superdome. We've come up with 10 things for Baltimore travelers to see and do in New Orleans. For more information on lodging, restaurants, attractions and Mardi Gras, go to neworleanscvb.com. For details and schedules on the Super Bowl, go to neworleanssuperbowl.com. -Reuters and Tribune Newspapers contributed to this article.