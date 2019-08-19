Light Rail service near Howard and Pratt Street sinkhole to resume Monday

Light RailLink service near the sinkhole that opened up last month near the intersection of Howard and Pratt streets will resume Monday.
The Maryland Transit Administration wrote in a release that commuter service at the Camden and North Avenue stops will resume at 5 a.m. on Monday, a little more than a month after a sinkhole and water main break required commuter trains to reroute away from the stop.
Service at the stops was halted on July 8 after a water main broke near Howard and Pratt Streets. Two days later, a sinkhole near the intersection appeared to swallow part of an elevated platform that allows wheelchair users to access the train.
State officials gave commuters who used the two stops free shuttle buses to help accommodate the change.
“I am gratified that we can announce the full restoration of our downtown Light RailLink service in time for Monday morning commuters,” MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said in a release. “We appreciate the patience of our riders as Baltimore City DPW worked to complete the necessary repairs.”