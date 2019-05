John Bartram Association, Baltimore Sun

Don’t miss: the Franklinia Altamaha tree. It was discovered by John and William Bertram in Georgia in 1765 and named for their great friend, Benjamin Franklin. The tree was never seen in the wild after 1803, but Franklinia still exists thanks to the Bartrams, who are credited with saving it from extinction. Get there: 100 miles from Baltimore at 54th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia Info: Self-guided tours are free. $10 for guided tours of the home and garden on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only. Call 215-729-5281 or visit bartramsgarden.org