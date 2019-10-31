“In Michener’s ‘Chesapeake,’ there’s a story of a father and his two sons," he said. “He takes his kids out outside, because it’s October, and he says, ‘Today’s the day they come. And today, we’re not going to shoot them. They’re allowed to come in and eat on my fields and harvest, and we’re going to enjoy the fact that we’ve been given one more year of these majestic birds coming to visit us, and they won’t be shot—today.’ That doesn’t mean he’s not going to go out and feed his family eventually, but today he allowed them in."