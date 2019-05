León Cathedral, sometimes called 'The House of Light,' is in northern Spain, an area Orioles player Jeremy Guthrie visited as a missionary in Spain.

Orioles pitcher Jeremy Guthrie on vacation in Granada, Spain, with the Alhambra palace in the background. For information on visiting Spain, go to spain.info.

When Jeremy Guthrie isn't pitching for the Orioles, he finds time to get out of the ballpark and into the world.