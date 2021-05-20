xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
The Baltimore Sun has curated the sounds of summer. Get the playlist

By
Baltimore Sun
May 20, 2021 8:30 AM

Find your beach anthem. We picked songs that capture the essence of a perfect summer day – wind blowing through your hair while you’re soaking up the sun – and the refreshing taste of a cold beer on a hot summer night. As you listen to this playlist, we hope it evokes your favorite memories from summers past.

We’re featuring a variety of summer bops and ballads from Baltimore and beyond, from recent hits like “Blow” by TT the Artist, Clips X Ahoy and Kapoh to throwbacks like Lil Rob’s “Summer Nights.”

Listen to the playlist by using your smartphone and this QR code:

Beach guide playlist QR code

