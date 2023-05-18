Beach essentials from Baltimore-area stores

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When planning a trip to the shore this summer, don’t forget to pack these must-have products.

Small items stay safe from splashes with a Coco Palms waterproof pouch from Aloha, $32 at Fells Point Surf Co. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Coco Palms waterproof pouch from Aloha, $32

Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St.

Small items stay safe from splashes in this wallet.

Get your Salty on with this baseball cap, $25 from Route One Apparel. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Baseball cap, $25

Route One Apparel.

Tell everyone your mood — or what you had for lunch — with this hat.

Nothing says beach like a Billabong bikini top, $68.95, and bottom, $54.95, at Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Billabong bikini top, $68.95, and bottom, $54.95

Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St.

Nothing says beach like a bikini.

Courtney floral stitched headband, $24 Poppy & Stella, 824 Kenilworth Drive, Towson; 728 S Broadway, Baltimore; 8185 Main St, Ellicott City. Let’s be honest, hair at the beach can be unruly — keep your hair in place with a headband. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Courtney floral stitched headband, $24

Poppy & Stella, 824 Kenilworth Drive, Towson; 728 S Broadway, Baltimore; 8185 Main St, Ellicott City.

Let’s be honest, hair at the beach can be unruly — keep your hair in place with a headband.

Old Bay crab claw can cooler, $8 Route One Apparel. Cradle a beer in cuteness with this cooler sleeve. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Old Bay crab claw can cooler, $8

Route One Apparel.

Cradle a beer in cuteness with this cooler sleeve.

Arizona Essentials Eva sandals by Birkenstock, $50 Poppy & Stella, 824 Kenilworth Drive, Towson; 728 S Broadway, Baltimore; 8185 Main St, Ellicott City. This color is called popcorn — need we say more? (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Arizona Essentials Eva sandals by Birkenstock, $50

Poppy & Stella, 824 Kenilworth Drive, Towson; 728 S Broadway, Baltimore; 8185 Main St, Ellicott City.

This color is called popcorn — need we say more?

Sand Cloud beach towel, $48 Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St. Keep the sand at bay with this towel that shakes out easily. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Sand Cloud beach towel, $48

Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St.

Keep the sand at bay with this towel that shakes out easily.

Utz Original potato chip tumbler, $25 Route One Apparel. Keep a drink cold or hot in an insulated travel mug. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Utz Original potato chip tumbler, $25

Route One Apparel.

Keep a drink cold or hot in an insulated travel mug.

“Heart You” sunglasses, $24 Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St. These adorable glasses make everything look brighter. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“Heart You” sunglasses, $24

Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St.

These adorable glasses make everything look brighter.

Soft cooler, $37.50 Route One Apparel. Pack a lunch or keep your beverages cold with this Maryland flag-themed bag. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Soft cooler, $37.50

Route One Apparel.

Pack a lunch or keep your beverages cold with this Maryland flag-themed bag.