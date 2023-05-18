Beach essentials from Baltimore-area stores

When planning a trip to the shore this summer, don’t forget to pack these must-have products.
Coco Palms waterproof pouch from Aloha, $32
Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St.
Small items stay safe from splashes in this wallet.
Baseball cap, $25
Route One Apparel.
Tell everyone your mood — or what you had for lunch — with this hat.
Billabong bikini top, $68.95, and bottom, $54.95
Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St.
Nothing says beach like a bikini.
Courtney floral stitched headband, $24
Poppy & Stella, 824 Kenilworth Drive, Towson; 728 S Broadway, Baltimore; 8185 Main St, Ellicott City.
Let’s be honest, hair at the beach can be unruly — keep your hair in place with a headband.
Old Bay crab claw can cooler, $8
Route One Apparel.
Cradle a beer in cuteness with this cooler sleeve.
Arizona Essentials Eva sandals by Birkenstock, $50
Poppy & Stella, 824 Kenilworth Drive, Towson; 728 S Broadway, Baltimore; 8185 Main St, Ellicott City.
This color is called popcorn — need we say more?
Sand Cloud beach towel, $48
Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St.
Keep the sand at bay with this towel that shakes out easily.
Utz Original potato chip tumbler, $25
Route One Apparel.
Keep a drink cold or hot in an insulated travel mug.
“Heart You” sunglasses, $24
Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St.
These adorable glasses make everything look brighter.
Soft cooler, $37.50
Route One Apparel.
Pack a lunch or keep your beverages cold with this Maryland flag-themed bag.