Amtrak offering reduced fare for ‘Night Owl’ trains between NYC and DC

Amtrak is now offering new “Night Owl” fares for select trains departing from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The low fares are available for all stops between New York City and Washington D.C.

At the lowest, tickets can cost $5 for Philadelphia to Baltimore or BWI.

Prices are $10 for D.C. to Wilmington or Philadelphia, as well as New York to Wilmington or Philadelphia. Tickets are $15 from D.C. to Newark and New York to Baltimore.

The most costly priced tickets are $20 for New York to D.C.

Fares for the Northeast Regional train between New York and Baltimore can be as low as $15 when booked in advance but can rise to $185 closer to departure date.

Trains have free internet and passengers can bring up to four bags, including two personal items, for free.