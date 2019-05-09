100 things to do in New York City

The city that doesn't sleep offers hundreds of diversions each week. Incredibly, there are enough restaurants to dine out somewhere new every night for more than 50 years. No wonder visitors get overwhelmed! Happily, we've gathered ideas from the most plugged-in insiders for the Top 100 latest and greatest, tried and true. Turns out some of the most exciting venues these days are in the boroughs beyond Manhattan - minutes away on the subway. Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island and Queens are all in the midst of a vibrant renaissance. We've also highlighted some of NYC's beloved holiday attractions. For more info, go to nycgo.com -Stephanie Citron, For The Baltimore Sun