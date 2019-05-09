100 day trips from Baltimore

Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun
Distance from Baltimore: 150 miles, about four hours between car and ferry Why it's worth the gas (and fare): Smith Island is the place where you were told settlers' descendants still spoke Elizabethan English. That's not true, but residents of the remote Chesapeake villages of Ewell, Rhodes Point and Tylerton do have a Tidewater dialect. Seafood lovers will appreciate the fare (crabcakes, crab soup, softshell crab), outdoorsy folks will enjoy paddling, birding and fishing the so-called "guts" (creeks) in the marshes, and anyone with tastebuds will love the Smith Island Cake. The Smith Island Center offers tourist information, history, a gift shop and, perhaps most important, public restrooms. Don't miss: For $3, you can stroll into the picking area at the Smith Island Crabmeat Co-op, ask questions and get a sample. The co-op is open June through November and sells fresh crabmeat, crabcakes and more. Order in advance if you're smart. Information: Smith Island Center, 20846 Caleb Jones Road, Ewell, Md., 21824. 410.425.3351 or visitsmithisland.com
