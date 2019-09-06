Southwest flight makes emergency landing after ‘unusual odor’ fills aircraft

A Southwest flight made an emergency landing Friday morning at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after an “unusual odor” filled the aircraft shortly after takeoff.
The Los Angeles-bound flight landed out of “an abundance of caution" from the pilot, an airline spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.
According to FlightAware, the flight only lasted 30 minutes before it returned to BWI at 11:26 a.m. After an initial visual inspection nothing unusual was found, a Southwest spokesperson said. The aircraft was removed from service and will undergo more inspection, the airline said.
The 125 passengers were placed on a new flight that is running about an hour and a half behind schedule.