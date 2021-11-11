At least one flight is diverted from BWI after technical issue Thursday afternoon

A technical problem at BWI Marshall Airport on Thursday afternoon resulted in the diversion of at least one flight to Dulles International Airport and delayed others.
American Airlines flight 2314 from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was diverted from BWI due to an air traffic control issue and landed at Dulles just before 5 p.m., said Andrew Tull, spokesman for the airline. The plane was scheduled to depart again for BWI around 6 p.m., he said.
The problem has since been resolved, said BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean, who deferred further questions to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Baltimore Sun.
The agency’s website indicated that arriving flights were experiencing delays as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Due to EQUIPMENT / OUTAGE, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving [at] Baltimore-Washington International Airport,” the site read. “This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 31 minutes.”
The delays to arriving flights could cause departure delays, too, the website stated.
In a tweet sent at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Southwest Airlines acknowledged the delays.
“There was a brief technical issue that impacted our Operations in BWI this afternoon, but things have since been resolved,” the tweet stated.