Sesame Place

Bring your rubber ducky and escape to Philadelphia’s Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park that is bound to take visitors on a trip down memory lane — or their favorite street — with water attractions open through Labor Day, including the Bert & Ernie Slip N’ Slide, Big Bird’s Rambling River, and the Count’s Splash Castle.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursdays through Aug. 23 as well as Sept. 1-2. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday through July 29. 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. weekends Aug. 3-26. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 3. The amusement park is open on weekends and during special events following Labor Day. Check the website for more information. 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pa. Park admission: $45-$70. sesameplace.com.