Guide to Virginia Beach for summer 2022: What not to miss

Lost Planet Selfie Museum

The Planet offers 20 plus different scenes and worlds to explore including interactive games, a foam pit, a bungee maze and more. Climb into paintings, sculptures and immersive worlds with your camera and friends in a whole new way. All exhibits are designed with your camera in mind for use with pictures, videos, slow-mo, boomerangs etc. 1910 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-425-5233.

Lost Planet Selfie Museum is an Interactive art & selfie adventure in Virginia Beach. (Courtesy of Lost Planet Selfie Museum)

Events

Shoot the Pier Surf Contest

June 25: Surfers from up and down the East Coast compete in one of the best breaks Virginia Beach has to offer, but is normally off limits— The southside of the fishing pier. More than 100 surfers participated in Shoot the Pier last year, which featured 17 categories for all ages and abilities. Virginia Beach Fishing Pier. 1413 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach.

La Fiesta Virginia Beach

June 24 – 25: For two days, Virginia Beach celebrates the sights and sounds of the Latin experience. Highlights include authentic food, colorful cultural costumes, high-energy national Latin music. The Beach Stage will feature headlining concerts from Latin Grammy Award nominees and winners. General admission pricing for the Beach Concert Stage will be announced soon. La Fiesta will also include authentic Latin and Hispanic food vendors and retail vendors. 24th Street Park, Virginia Beach Oceanfront. beacheventsvb.com

Virginia Beach Water Lantern Festival

Aug. 6: Enjoy the magic of thousands of lanterns as the soft lights reflect upon the water. This is a family friendly event that can be shared by everyone. Each adult ticket includes a wristband for entry with access to food trucks and a floating lantern kit. Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Dr., Virginia Beach. Find pricing and details at waterlanternfestival.com

Max Beach does a back side cutback Thursday Aug. 22, 2019 during his Vans Pro Mens heat at the 57th annual Coastal Edge, East Coast Surfing Championships in Virginia Beach. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot)

East Coast Surfing Championships

Aug. 21 - 28: Surfs up! The 59th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships is more than just surfing. Hundreds of people take part in competitions including volleyball, flag football, swimsuit and skateboarding. Free. First through 11th Streets, Virginia Beach Oceanfront. surfecsc.com

"Emerge" created by Melineige Beauregard as part of the International Sand Sculpting Competition at the 2019 Neptune Festival held at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. (Russell Tracy / The Virginian-Pilot)

Virginia Beach Neptune Festival

Sept. 30 - Oct. 2: 2022 marks the 48th anniversary for the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival. Daily concerts at festival stages are scattered along 30 blocks of the boardwalk and feature 20 plus performances from local, regional and national recording artists. Find 18 sand sculptures created by world-renowned international sculptors at Neptune’s International Sandsculpting Championship. Other weekend events include Neptune’s 8K Race, Grand Parade, Volleyball Tournament, Atlantic Regatta and Youth Art Show. Free. Sixth through 36th Streets, Virginia Beach Oceanfront. neptunefestival.com