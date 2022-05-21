Beach Guide: Don’t forget to pack these beach essentials from Baltimore-area stores

Get ready for your beach vacation or “staycation” with these must-have summer staples for the family.

Lunar Bag in brown, $46 at Match Made Boutique, 1025 W. 36th St, Hampden. Stay organized and pack this tote bag for a day in the sun. Use to carry beach essentials like sun screen, a towel and wallet. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Lunar Bag, $46

Match Made Boutique, 1025 W. 36th St., Hampden.

Stay organized and pack this tote bag for a fun day in the sun. Use this to carry your beach essentials like sun screen, a towel and wallet.

Zinka Colored Nosecoat, $8, Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St., Fells Point. Look like a lifeguard and protect your nose from the sun's rays. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Zinka Colored Nosecoat, $8

Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St., Fells Point.

Look like a lifeguard and protect your nose from the sun’s rays.

Beach Guide Shopping. Drinks will stand up in the sand with these Turtleback plastic drink holders, $5 each at Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames Street, Fells Point. April 19, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Turtleback drink holders, $5 each,

Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St., Fells Point.

One of those, ‘why didn’t we think of that?’ items. Drinks will stand up in the sand with these plastic holders.

Sandcloud Wanderlust Towel, $48, Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames Street, Fells Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Sandcloud Wanderlust towel, $48,

Fells Point Surf Co., 1631 Thames St., Fells Point.

Let’s face it — sand gets everywhere! Keep your beach picnic sand-free with this towel.

Matisse Reflection platform sandal, $48, Brightside Boutique, 915 W. 36th Street, Hampden. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Matisse Reflection platform sandal, $48,

Brightside Boutique, 915 W. 36th St., Hampden.

These neutral sandals not only go with everything in your summer wardrobe, but are perfect paired with a flowy maxi dress.

Set of 3 bracelets, $28, Brightside Boutique, 915 W. 36th Street, Hampden. Upgrade your beach jewelry with these dainty beaded bracelets. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Set of 3 bracelets, $28,

Brightside Boutique, 915 W. 36th St., Hampden.

Upgrade your puka shell jewelry with these dainty beaded bracelets.

Maryland-design onesie, $18.99, Route One Apparel. routeoneapparel.com/ Your little one can rock some state pride in this cool cotton onesie. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland-design onesie, $18.99,

Route One Apparel. routeoneapparel.com/

Your little one can rock some state pride in this cool cotton onesie.

"Salty" bucket hat, $28, Route One Apparel. routeoneapparel.com/ Protect your head and make a statement with this hat. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“Salty” bucket hat, $28,

Route One Apparel. routeoneapparel.com/

Protect your head and make a statement with this hat on the boardwalk.

Maryland flag-themed Hawaiian shirt, $42.95, Route One Apparel. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland flag-themed Hawaiian shirt, $42.95,

Route One Apparel. routeoneapparel.com/

Hawaiian shirts aren’t just for island hopping. Stand out with this fun and colorful men’s shirt.

Comfy leather flip-flops for men, $100 by Olukai, StaleFish Board Co., 100 N. Main Street in Bel Air. Perfect for walks on the beach and around town. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Leather flip-flops for men, $100

StaleFish Board Co., 100 N. Main St., Bel Air.

Perfect for walks on the beach and around town.