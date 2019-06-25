Baltimore area pools that fit every mood

While Baltimore is known for its Inner Harbor, residents don’t have to go to Ocean City for a dip in the water. For those who want the allure of the beach without the sand, here’s a roundup of what Baltimore’s pool scene has to offer.

When you want a rooftop view

777 S. Eden St., Harbor East; 410-732-8702. The Eden isn’t dubbed the “paradise pool” for nothing, it is one of the few apartment buildings in Baltimore with a rooftop pool. Columns and lush greenery decorate the 20-foot-by-15-foot pool and add to the ambiance of a summer oasis. The downtown Baltimore complex’s pool is heated on cooler summer days and is only available for Eden residents – however residents are allowed up to two guests at a time. It can hold up to 30 people. After a dip in the pool guests can warm up by the new fire pit or stargaze from the sky lounge.

When you want fine dining

The Splash Pool Bar & Grill

200 International Drive, Baltimore; 410-576-5800. The Splash Pool Bar & Grill at the Four Seasons gives hotel guests a chance to enjoy a rooftop view over a meal. For those who don’t reside at the Four Seasons, they can enjoy the pool Monday — Thursday with the booking of a spa service or cabana rental starting at $235 and $150, respectively. The infinity pool provides a scenic illusion over drinks by the bar.

Tip: There are a few parts to the Splash Pool Bar & Grill, check out the 4th floor for the Splash Terrace and the 5th floor for the Harbor Terrace.

When you want a poolside bar

The Hyatt Hotel at Inner Harbor

300 Light St., Baltimore; 410-528-1234. The Hyatt Hotel’s Inner Harbor location sits right by the water but the water-front hotel has a pool of its own. Level up to the sixth floor for views of the Inner Harbor along the poolside bar complete the summer experience. Add a fire pit, s’mores kits and a life-sized chess game and you have a mini vacation destination.

When you hope to run into Michael Phelps

Easop Lee, of the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, practices some swimming drills at the Meadowbrook Swim Club in Baltimore on Friday, June 9, 2017.

5700 Cottonworth Ave., Baltimore; 410-433-8300. The historic Meadowbrook North Baltimore Aquatic Center was built in 1930 by the George Morris Company in Baltimore’s Mount Washington area. Aside from being Michael Phelps’ hometown practice pool, Meadowbrook also offers a 50-meter-long pool, a children’s outdoor pool, an indoor therapy pool, indoor hot tub and heated indoor and outdoor pools. Along with plenty of options, guests also have plenty of time – the pool stays open until Nov. 1. Seasonal or yearly memberships are offered with monthly memberships ranging from $77 per person or $129 for a family.

Tip: Meadowbrook is known for its talented swimming coaches and offers swimming lessons in two-week sessions until August 2.

When you want to bring the family

Swansfield Mini Water Park

5659 Cedar Lane, Columbia; 410-730-3180. The Swansfield Mini Water Park is a one stop shop for all your pool day destination needs. As part of the Columbia Association, the park is complete with a six-lane heated main pool, a pool slide, a snack bar and umbrellas for shade, it’s a place to bring family and friends. The park is open from May 25 to Sept. 8.

Tip: Columbia Association residents can visit all pools for free on the second Sunday of each month up to Aug. 11.

When you want to swim and have a business meeting

Laurel's Municipal Pool

9th St. & Main St., Laurel; 301-776-7419. Laurel’s Municipal Pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The 92,000 square foot swimming complex’s attractive features include a main pool, lap pool, baby pool, a diving well, snack bar and a meeting room. The pool site was built in 1953 and was once a cotton mill that employed over 700 people. Swimming lessons are provided for babies up to adults.

Tip: Guests can rent the meeting room for meetings or parties.