A wax figure of President George W. Bush is part of Madame Tussauds Washington's new $2 million Presidential Gallery features rooms and scenes highlighting all 44 presidents from U.S. history.

A wax figure of President Ronald Reagan, with President George H.W. Bush in the background, is part of the Madame Tussauds Washington's new $2 million Presidential Gallery. The exhibit features rooms and scenes highlighting all 44 presidents from U.S. history.

The Presidents Gallery at Madame Tussauds Washington opens this week with an unveiling of the museum's new $2 million exhibit featuring wax figures of U.S. leaders, from No. 1, George Washington, to No. 44, Barack Obama. (Grover Cleveland, for those counting, was No. 22 and No. 24.)

The Baltimore Sun, Photos courtesy of Madame Tussauds Washington D.C.